On Jan. 6 Ray Epps Lied and Told Jeremy Rodgers and His Friends that Trump Was Speaking at the US Capitol – Now Jeremy, a Young Father, Is Being Threatened with Years in Prison and His Children are Traumatized

On January 6, 2021, Jeremy Rodgers and his friends went to Washington DC to hear President Donald Trump speak to his supporters.During President Trump’s speech at the Ellipse, Jeremy and his friends stepped back from the massive crowd of a million plus Trump supporters so they could smoke a cigar. When they were standing away from the crowd near the Washington Monument Ray Epps came up and told Jeremy and his friends that President Trump was going to speak at the US Capitol later that day.

Now Jeremy, a father and husband with two young sons, is facing years in prison for the trumped up charges against him by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft spoke with Jeremy Rodgers this past weekend.

READ MORE