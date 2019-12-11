BREITBART:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi toasted the media after Articles of Impeachment were announced Tuesday, celebrating reporters on Capitol Hill at a special holiday event.

Pelosi raised her glass and toasted the press as the “guardians of democracy” after unveiling the articles of impeachment on Tuesday.

Several reporters in the room shared information about the party on Twitter.

Pelosi said that Democrats were scheduled to leave Washington for Christmas the following Friday, reassuring everyone that they would get their work done.

Earlier in the afternoon, Pelosi hosted a Holiday party for members of Congress after announcing the articles of impeachment and passed out big boxes of San Francisco chocolates to the members.