Breitbart

If the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill is passed by Congress, it would mean that American taxpayers spent more than $110 billion on aid to Ukraine in less than one year. Congress earlier this year passed $66 billion for Ukraine aid, and an additional $45 billion contained in the omnibus bill unveiled this week would bring the total to $111 billion. The amount would exceed by tens of billions the estimated average the U.S. spent per year on a full-scale war in Afghanistan, which had more than a hundred thousand U.S. troops deployed to the country at one point. The Biden administration has pledged to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.” The $45 billion in the omnibus spending bill is actually higher than the $37 billion requested by the Biden administration for Ukraine aid.

Nearly two dozen Republican senators supported moving forward on the omnibus: Sens. Roy Blunt (MO), John Boozman (MT), Shelley Moore-Capito (WV), Susan Collins (ME), John Cornyn (TX), Tom Cotton (AR), Lindsey Graham (SC), Chuck Grassley (IA), Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Mitch McConnell (KY), Jerry Moran (KS), Lisa Murkowski (AK), Rob Portman (OH), Mitt Romney (UT), Mike Rounds (SD), Marco Rubio (FL), Richard Shelby (AL), John Thune (SD), Tommy Tuberville (AL), Roger Wicker (MS), and Todd Young (IN).

McConnell said during a press conference on Tuesday that the “number one priority” for Republicans is to provide more aid to Ukraine, Breitbart News’s Sean Moran reported. “Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment,” he said. A group of House lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), are threatening that when Republicans take the House next year, they will oppose any initiatives by Republican senators backing the bill. The boost in spending for Ukraine would come as American public support for the war in Ukraine is waning.

Read More