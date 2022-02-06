THE JERUSALEM POST:

While the original Omicron variant first detected in South Africa in late November is still the dominant virus strain in most countries, others are starting to worry about a new sub-variant that has been halting the downward trend in infections – the BA.2 sub-variant.

One of three Omicron sub-variants, the BA.2 variant has become the main strain circulating in several countries including Denmark, the UK, India and South Africa. According to a February 3 Financial Times report on the sub-variant, it has as many as 27 mutations that are not found in the original Omicron variant, BA.1.

However, is this enough to make it a real threat to countries still struggling to recover from the Omicron wave and the unprecedented rate of infections it brought with it? Public health bodies in both Denmark and the UK have determined the variant to be between 30%-34% more infectious than BA.1, said the Financial Times, and the UK designated BA.2 to be a variant under investigation back in mid-January. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also currently investigating it as a variant of concern, as they are with all Omicron sub-lineages.

READ MORE