The Muslim congresswomen banned from Israel ahead of a planned visit to the Middle East this week went on the offensive Monday, blasting President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as men who sought to politicize a decades-old conflict.

Representatives Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota, accused Trump of trying to “pit Muslims and Jewish Americans against each other,” the first comments the freshmen progressives have made to members of the media since Netanyahu announced last week they were banned from entering Israel.

“The Muslim community and the Jewish community are being made into the boogeyman by this administration,” Omar told reporters during a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. She was flanked by Tlaib, in addition to local Jewish-American and Palestinian-American residents who have been personally impacted when trying to visit Israel.

Omar suggested that, should Israel continue to build Jewish settlements on Palestinian land, ban American lawmakers and exert military occupation over Palestinians in the West Bank, perhaps Israel should no longer receive the more than $3 billion in foreign military aid provided by the United States each year.