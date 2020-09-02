Fox News:

ReidOut’ host said Trump was ‘radicalizing’ his supporters in ‘the way Muslims act’

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. have called on MSNBC anchor Joy Reid to apologize after she suggested Monday night that President Trump has radicalized his supporters in the same way that “Muslims act.”

“Leaders, let’s say in the Muslim world, talk a lot of violent talk and encourage their supporters to be willing to commit violence, including on their own bodies, in order to win against whoever they decide is the enemy,” Reid said on her new show “The ReidOut.”

“We in the U.S. media describe that as they are radicalizing those people — particularly when they’re radicalizing young people. That’s how we talk about the way Muslims act. When you see what Donald Trump is doing, is that any different from what we describe as radicalizing people?”

