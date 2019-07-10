BREITBART:

A recent profile of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said the freshman lawmaker slammed America as unjust in a recent speech to high school students, denigrated America for not meeting her expectations, and even criticized her fellow Democrats in Congress.

According to the profile by the Washington Post, Omar recently addressed 400 high school students in Minnesota about her personal experience in coming to America from a Kenyan refugee camp, and how it was nothing like she expected.

She later told the Post about how an orientation video she watched before coming to America looked nothing like what she experienced after she came to New York City, calling it cramped, dirty, and populated by panhandlers.

“This doesn’t look like the America you promised,” Omar said she told her father. Her father replied, “We’re not in our America yet.”