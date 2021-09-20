Fox News

Omar calls on Schumer, White House to ‘ignore’ Senate parliamentarian on path to citizenship

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough determined provision fell outside scope of what is allowed in reconciliation bill

The Senate parliamentarian determined that lawmakers cannot include a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens in a budget reconciliation package, but Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is pushing the Senate and the Biden administration to do it anyway. Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough determined Sunday night that the provision fell outside the scope of what is allowed in a reconciliation bill – which cannot be filibustered, thus requiring the support of only a simple majority in the Senate. “This ruling by the parliamentarian, is only a recommendation. @SenSchumer and the @WhiteHouse can and should ignore it,” Omar said. “We can’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to do the right thing.”

Read more at Fox News