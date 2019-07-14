Washington Free Beacon:

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) on Saturday questioned the patriotism of American-born citizens, claiming she “probably love[s] this country more than anyone who is naturally born” in the United States.

Omar participated in a foreign policy panel at the liberal Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia when she made her comment. Omar began her remarks by making light of her past anti-Semitic comments and the backlash that has resulted from them.

“Something that I get criticized for all the time. It’s not what you think, so don’t gasp,” Omar said, prompting laughter from the panel and audience.

“It is that I am anti-American because I criticize the United States,” Omar said. “I believe, as an immigrant, I probably love this country more than anyone that is naturally born and because I am ashamed of it continuing to live in its hypocrisy.”

She went on to talk about how people ask her why she can’t be “more like an American,” noting how it “used to be a very positive thing.”