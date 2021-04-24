Fox News:

Ilhan Omar to reintroduce bill creating new federal board to independently investigate police misconduct

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., plans to reintroduce a bill next week that would create a federal agency to independently investigate police killings and in-custody deaths.

The eight-member board would be appointed by the president to carry out investigations into police use of force and issue findings and determinations of responsibility.

Under Omar’s bill, if police departments don’t follow through on the board’s recommendations, their federal funding could be cut.

“This is going to be a proactive board that does the work on behalf of our country in trying to make sure that these agents of the law are taking their oath seriously and that the work they’re doing is work that helps communities feel safe,” Omar told KARE 11 in Minnesota.

Omar said the new agency would be modeled after the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which investigates major traffic, train and airline accidents.

“It’s an existing agency. It’s one that works,” Omar said in the Friday interview. “And we believe our criminal justice system needs an agency like that.”

More at Fox News