Fox News:

Ilhan Omar says America, like Hamas and the Taliban, has committed ‘unthinkable atrocities’

Rep. Ilhan Omar , D-Minn., on Monday appeared to place America in the same category as the Taliban and Hamas, saying the U.S., Israel and the terrorist groups have all committed “unthinkable atrocities.”

Omar, a member of the progressive “Squad,” posted a tweet that said that the U.S. needs to “have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity.”

The Minnesota Democrat then claimed America and Israel have committed “unthinkable atrocities” like those committed by the terrorist groups.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban,” wrote Omar. “I asked [Secretary of State Antony Blinken] where people are supposed to go for justice.”

The post also included a video of the congresswoman questioning Blinken during the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Monday hearing on the State Department’s budget request and foreign policy strategy.

While Omar’s tweet directly grouped America with terrorist organizations, her line of questioning in the video did not. In her questioning of Blinken, Omar indicated that Israel, Hamas, the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban have all committed war crimes.

The Minnesota congresswoman is no stranger to controversy.

Late last month, Omar accused Israel of committing “war crimes” following days of conflict between Israel and Hamas that saw thousands of missiles fired indiscriminately at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

“We should all be grateful that a ceasefire will prevent more civilians and children from being killed,” Omar tweeted in May. “But now what? We need accountability for every war crime committed.”

