FOX NEWS:

The group of four freshman House Democrats dubbed “the Squad” each had something to say Wednesday before the entire House voted along party lines to impeach President Trump.

In the case of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., it was the repeated shouting of “Stop it!” when House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy recounted a profane remark about President Trump that fellow Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., had uttered back in January.

On Wednesday, several journalists — including PBS Newshour senior reporter Daniel Bush, Daily Caller reporter Scott Morefield and others — identified Omar, who was not seen on camera — as the voice heard in the background as McCarthy addressed his fellow House members in the U.S. Capitol.

“What’s the problem?” Morefield wrote, referring to Omar. “Truth hurt?”

In January — soon after all four Squad members took office following their elections in November 2018, and months before the July 25 phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that kicked off the House impeachment inquiry this fall — Tlaib said on camera at a Capitol Hill reception celebrating the new Congress that “We’re going to go in there and we’re going to impeach the motherf—er,” referring to Trump.