THE HILL:

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a frequent critic of U.S. foreign policy, said in an op-ed Sunday that peace can only be achieved when we “apply our universal values to all nations.”

“I believe in an inclusive foreign policy — one that centers on human rights, justice and peace as the pillars of America’s engagement in the world, one that brings our troops home and truly makes military action a last resort,” the Minnesota lawmaker wrote in The Washington Post.

“Peace and respect for human rights: These are universal values.”

“Let us apply these universal values to all nations. Only then will our world achieve peace.”

Omar, who fled her home country of Somalia during a civil war and then lived in a refugee camp in Kenya for four years, has been outspoken in her criticisms of U.S. policy abroad.

In her op-ed Sunday, the first-year member of Congress called for “reorienting our foreign affairs to focus on diplomacy and economic and cultural engagement.”