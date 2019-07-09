THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Rep. Ilhan Omar confessed to falsifying a story she shared in front of about 400 students at Richfield High School in Minneapolis.

The anecdote was from Omar’s days of working for a Minneapolis city councilman five years ago.

She described a “sweet, old … African American lady” who got arrested for stealing a $2 loaf of bread to feed her starving 5-year-old granddaughter and spent the weekend in jail.

Omar said she attended the courtroom when the woman was brought in, and yelled, “Bulls—!” when the woman was fined $80 she couldn’t pay.

After the congresswoman’s speech, for which she was 30 minutes late and cost the students their lunch period, the Washington Post investigated the claim.

“I’m not sure. … The details might not have all matched, but that’s what I remember,” the Minnesota Democrat said in an interview. “She might have had a prior [arrest].”

City officials debunked the arrest, saying law enforcement isn’t allowed to arrest shoplifters unless it’s violent or there’s likely further crime.