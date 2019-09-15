Omar Compares Migrant Shelters to Dungeons Used in African Slave Trade

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) compared migrant shelters in the U.S. to dungeons used during the African slave trade, according to a video that surfaced Saturday evening.A video surfaced Saturday evening showing the far-left “Squad” member speaking to a group and comparing migrant shelters in the U.S. to dungeons used during the African slave trade: “We arrived in Ghana, and one of the first things we did was to visit what some would say is a castle, but they were dungeons,” Omar said. “And I remember as we arrived one of the guides let us into the female dungeon, and he started giving us a description of what was– what used to take place as the Africans were being kept, were held there as captives,” she continued. “And every time he gave a description I had this sort of flashback to an image that I saw on TV in Libya where you had Africans in a small room that were now captives, and that image was from today,” she added. Omar explained that she could not help but notice a striking similarity between the dungeons and the migrant detention facilities used in the U.S. Today

