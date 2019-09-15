IMPEACH OMAR NOW! COMPARES OUR MIGRANT SHELTERS TO AFRICAN SLAVE DUNGEONS. MAKING 3RD WORLD IDIOTS HATE U.S., INCITING VIOLENCE AMONGST AMERICAN MINORITIES TOWARDS WHITES. REMOVE THIS CANCER FROM CONGRESS

Omar Compares Migrant Shelters to Dungeons Used in African Slave Trade

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) compared migrant shelters in the U.S. to dungeons used during the African slave trade, according to a video that surfaced Saturday evening.A video surfaced Saturday evening showing the far-left “Squad” member speaking to a group and comparing migrant shelters in the U.S. to dungeons used during the African slave trade: “We arrived in Ghana, and one of the first things we did was to visit what some would say is a castle, but they were dungeons,” Omar said. “And I remember as we arrived one of the guides let us into the female dungeon, and he started giving us a description of what was– what used to take place as the Africans were being kept, were held there as captives,” she continued. “And every time he gave a description I had this sort of flashback to an image that I saw on TV in Libya where you had Africans in a small room that were now captives, and that image was from today,” she added. Omar explained that she could not help but notice a striking similarity between the dungeons and the migrant detention facilities used in the U.S. Today

