FOX NEWS:

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., continues her streak of controversial tweets, this time taking aim at the Department of Homeland Security.

In a tweet Friday night, the freshman congresswoman refers to President Trump as “Individual 1,” and insists he doesn’t have “public support” to “ram his hateful wall through Congress.”

“Let’s stand firm: #Not1Dollar to DHS,” Omar then urges fellow Democrats.

While there have been growing calls from Democrats to abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), there hasn’t been a strong demand to defund the entire Department of Homeland Security, which also includes the Transportation Safety Administration, Secret Service, Coast Guard and Federal Emergency Management Agency.

But just an hour before calling for DHS to be defunded, as Fox News anchor Rob Schmidt points out, Omar tweeted her outrage on behalf of TSA workers in Minnesota who haven’t received back pay due to the recent partial government shutdown.