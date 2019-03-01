NEW YORK POST:

This is the shocking moment police burst in on a top skier in the middle of a blood transfusion.

Former professional skiier Max Hauke gets caught doping for the Ski World Cup.



Austrian Max Hauke, who is also a police cadet, was one of five skiers arrested in anti-doping raids at the Nordic skiing world championships in Seefield, Austria, on Wednesday.

Incredible footage released by Austrian publication Vorarlberg Online shows the shamed star caught in the act with a needle in his arm before a race. When asked whether anyone else is at home, an embarrassed Hauke, 26, shakes his head.

He admitted to blood doping and cooperated with police in the investigation, a statement confirmed. Austrian media claim Hauke and fellow doping countryman Dominik Baldauf are also qualified police cadets.

Hauke, who competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was a training partner of Brit Andrew Young.

Young, 27, has branded Hauke “disgusting” and called for a lifetime ban.

“I am getting nauseous. It is disgusting to look at,” Young said. “There is no room for it in sports and I did not realize that he was doing it. It is difficult to describe what you feel after seeing a friend cheating.”