NEW YORK POST:

Kelly Catlin could do it all — but it was all too much.

Catlin, a 2016 Olympic silver medalist from the US women’s pursuit team, committed suicide at her on-campus residence at Stanford University on Thursday night at the age of 23, with her family telling the Washington Post that the tremendously gifted triplet had recently spiraled into depression and become overwhelmed by the seemingly endless pressure her talents created.

In addition to being a member of the national team and a professional road cyclist, Catlin was pursuing a degree in computational and mathematical engineering at Stanford. The Minnesota native had earned an undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering and Chinese from the University of Minnesota, and also excelled as an artist and violinist.

“[She was] a really special person — kind, funny, empathetic, and talented at literally everything she did,” her sister, Christine, wrote in an email to the paper. “She just felt like she couldn’t say no to everything that was asked of her and this was her only escape.”

Catlin, who previously attempted suicide in January, hadn’t been the same since suffering two crashes, according to her family. The first came in October, resulting in a broken arm. The next occurred in December, leaving her with a concussion and creating what her father, Mark, described as a “perfect storm,” which included a rapid heart rate that had recently prevented her from training.