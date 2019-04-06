PAGE SIX:

YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli apparently knew about her parents’ scheme to buy her way into the University of Southern California and would have stopped it–if she knew they’d get caught, according to a new report.

“She would have never gone along with it if she thought this would happen,” an unnamed source told People magazine. “Her thing is that she trusted her parents.”

The source added that the 19-year-old daughter of actor Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli “just wants to figure out how to rebuild her brand” after losing endorsement deals with TRESemmé and Sephora in the wake of the scandal.

“Olivia is still distraught and embarrassed. She hasn’t been home much,” the source was quoted as saying. “She is very angry with her parents.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 33 celebrities and wealthy parents recently charged for buying their kids’ way into prestigious colleges for their children.

Federal prosecutors accused Olivia Jade Giannulli’s parents of paying $500,000 to get her and her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, into USC by creating a pretext they were recruits for crew.