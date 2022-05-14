METRO:

A Russian oligarch with close ties to the Kremlin confessed to a Western colleague that Vladimir Putin is ‘very ill with blood cancer’, it has been claimed.

The billionaire, whose name has been withheld for his safety, was allegedly secretly taped in mid-March expressing his contempt for the ‘crazy’ Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the recording, obtained by New Lines Magazine, he said: ‘[Putin] absolutely ruined Russia’s economy, Ukraine’s economy and many other economies — ruined [them] absolutely.

‘The problem is with his head. … One crazy guy can turn the world upside down.’

The oligarch was said to be among Russia’s 200 richest people and currently residing outside of the country.

He was part of a ‘close circle of 20 or 30 people’ whom Putin met with in the build-up to his illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, a former European security chief told the magazine.

