A man believed to be the oldest living American World War II veteran celebrated his 110th birthday on Thursday, reports said.

Lawrence Brooks, who was born on September 12, 1909, celebrated the event at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana, surrounded by family and friends.

“Brooks served as a support worker in the Army’s 91st Engineer Battalion, a majority African-American unit stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines during the war,” according to a museum press release. “He reached the rank of private first class. He was the servant to three white officers in the battalion.”

Stephen Watson, the president and CEO of the museum, said, “The museum’s mission is to tell the important stories of the men and women who served in World War II. We are honored to celebrate Lawrence Brooks, whose life and service are filled with such stories of bravery and determination.”