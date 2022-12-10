Fox News

Webb Space Telescope allows us to ‘look into the past’: Theoretical physicist

Theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku explains the significance of new images provided by NASA’s Webb Space Telescope on ‘Sunday Night in America.’ A group of international astronomers has used data from the James Webb Space Telescope to report the discovery of the earliest galaxies confirmed to date. In work, which NASA noted has not yet been peer-reviewed, the scientists found that the light from these galaxies has taken more than 13.4 billion years to reach Earth because the galaxies date back to fewer than 400 million years after the Big Bang. Previous data from Webb had provided candidates for infant galaxies and the targets have been confirmed by obtaining spectroscopic observations. Those observations revealed characteristic and distinctive patterns in the light emitted from the faint galaxies.

Using observations from the JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey (JADES) program, the observations focused on the area in and around the Hubble Space Telescope’s Ultra Deep Field. Beginning with the telescope’s Near Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, the JADES program used more than 10 days of mission time to observe the field in nine different infrared colors. In images, the youngest galaxies can be distinguished by the light stretched in wavelength by a factor of up to 14.

