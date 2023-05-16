In 2019, Elizabeth Jean Carroll claimed that former President Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in Manhattan in the mid-1990s while they were shopping. She’s not clear when this happened.

In the same year, E. Jean Carroll sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair following her bogus accusations against Trump.

The article paints Carroll as a complete lunatic who lived with mice in a cabin she called the “Mouse House,” painted trees and rocks outside her log cabin blue, and traveled the country with her blue-dyed poodle but not her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, who she left back home.

Vanity Fair wrote, “The “E” in “E. Jean” stands for Elizabeth, a name she gave herself after growing up as Betty Jean. She lives in a cabin she calls “the Mouse House,” surrounded by trees with trunks she’s painted a striking shade of pale blue. When she embarks on her road trip, in a Prius named Miss Bingley, she leaves behind her cat, Vagina T. Fireball, but takes her now-departed standard poodle, Lewis Carroll, whose pompadour was also dyed blue.”

E. Jean Carroll claimed to have had sexual tips from her dog, although it is still unclear if she was referring to Lewis Carroll, or to another dog she named Tits. Yes, you read that right.

