DAILY MAIL:

Adults 65 and older will soon outnumber children for the first time in America’s history, it has been revealed.

The US Census Bureau released new projections this year that showed the country’s changing – and aging – demographics.

By 2030 all baby boomers will be older than age 65 and one in every five Americans will be retirement age.

The Census Bureau said that deaths will ‘rise substantially’ between 2020 and 2050, meaning the country’s population will naturally grow very slowly.

Projections also revealed that America will become more racially and ethnically diverse, with the country’s share of mixed-race children set to double.

The non-Hispanic White-alone population is projected to shrink from 199 million in 2020 to 179 million in 2060.

Meanwhile, the ‘Two or More Races’ population will be the fastest growing over the next several decades.

While the projections did touch on race, this time the Census Bureau did not mention when white Americans will fall below half the population.

‘It was just us getting back to sticking to data,’ a Bureau spokesman told the New York Times.

The Census Bureau made headlines in 2008 when it projected that non-Hispanic whites would drop below half the population by 2042.

And three years ago the Bureau released a new graphic that showed white Americans would lost their majority status by 2044.