A 74-YEAR-OLD Brit has been exposed as an “elite” wildlife killer who has shot dead hundreds of animals worldwide for fun. Pensioner Malcolm King has been named as one of the world’s best big game hunters by international safari magazines – even travelling to far flung rainforests to pursue his hobby. Hunter Malcolm King has shot animals including wild sheep, goats, deer and oxen As part of his hunting career – that has spanned almost two decades from 2000 – Mr King has achieved “goals” that required shooting some of Africa’s “big five” that include lions, leopards, elephants, rhinos and buffalo. According to animal campaigners, the combined number of animals required for the awards won by King is 528. Among his awards are prizes for shooting African ‘Big Game’, wild cats, and bears. In one safari blog from Cameroon, organisers said Mr King had been “travelling for quite some time” and “needed a number of specific animals from the rainforests. They noted: “His collection already included 340 species of animals from around the world.” Describing the English retiree, the website stated: “Malcolm King has been actively engaged in trophy hunting worldwide since 2000, 18 years altogether. “Lots of world-renowned hunters may feel envious of his extensive trophy collection, It contains some of the hardest and most desired trophies from Asia, Europe and America, as well as from Africa.”

