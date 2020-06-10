AP News:

“This guy runs from the police. He’s got a 90% occluded major artery in his heart,” Prater told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “I mean, he’s just a perfect candidate to die when you’ve got meth in your system and those kinds of physical ailments and then you fight with police. They (officers) didn’t do anything wrong at all.” – Oklahoma County D.A.

Oklahoma City police have released body-camera videos of an armed black man who died in police custody last year after telling arresting officers ‘I can’t breathe.’

The footage of the May 2019 arrest released late Monday was eerily similar to video showing George Floyd’s death last month in Minneapolis police custody, which has ignited protests and scattered violence in cities across the U.S. Floyd, a black man who was unarmed and handcuffed, pleaded for air as a white officer pressed a knee on his neck.

The Oklahoma videos were released following a demand from the Oklahoma City Black Lives Matter group and requests from several media outlets, said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Larry Withrow.

