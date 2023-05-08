Oklahoma’s governor has defended his decision to defund his state’s PBS affiliate over children’s programs he deemed inappropriate – including a drag queen reading a story to children.

Kevin Stitt, a Republican, blocked the funding for the state’s PBS station through to 2026 with the move, listing several shows on OETA that it finds ‘objectionable’.

Shows on the network include ‘Sesame Street,’ ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,’ and ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog.’ The network will cease operations this year unless legislature overrides the veto.

The governor’s office claims that a segment of ‘Let’s Learn’ was objectionable, with a children’s book titled ‘The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish’ being read by Lil Miss Hot Mess.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Stitt said: ‘OETA, to us, is an outdated system. You know, the big, big question is why are we spending taxpayer dollars to prop up or compete with the private sector and run television stations?

