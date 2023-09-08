Oklahoma elementary school faces huge backlash after hiring drag queen ‘Shantel Mandalay’ as principal

An elementary school in Oklahoma is facing a huge backlash after hiring a drag queen as school principal – with the superintendent denouncing the decision as complete ‘insanity.’

Ryan Walters, superintendent of the State of Oklahoma, has called for the immediate termination of the drag queen who goes by the name ‘Shantel Mandalay.’

Walters, a vocal opponent of the move, slammed the hiring decision by Western Heights School District, and told Fox News Digital: ‘It’s outrageous to have a drag queen running a school, you know, here in Oklahoma that doesn’t line up with Oklahoma values.’

He cited parental concerns about what he called ‘woke left-wing indoctrination’ and ‘gender theory’ in schools.

