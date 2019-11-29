NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

An Oklahoma police officer was given a Starbucks cup with the word “PIG” printed on the label while on-duty Thanksgiving, according to a social media post from the police chief, sparking outrage as many called the move “disrespectful.”

Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara wrote that one of his officers went to a Starbucks location in Oklahoma to get coffee for dispatchers who were working the holiday and was surprised to find the word printed on the labels of the cups.

“This is what he gets for being nice,” O’Mara wrote in a social media post with a picture of one of the labels. “What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town.”