Oil futures surged after Saudi Arabia led a surprise oil-production cut across several OPEC+ member countries that will remove more than 1 million barrels of oil a day from output by May.

In an announcement on Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy stated that the kingdom will implement a voluntary cut of 500,000 barrels a day from May until the end of 2023, in conjunction with other countries.

It said that the “voluntary cut is in addition to the reduction in production” agreed at an OPEC meeting in October and “is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.” OPEC+ agreed in October to cut production by 2 million barrels a day from November, a move that angered the Biden administration.

Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, said his country would extend a March production cut of 500,000 barrels a day through the end of the year. OPEC+ is made up of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia.

