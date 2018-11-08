THE COLLEGE FIX:

Ohio University leaders were reportedly considering the creation of a workout room that would be designated for minority students, although a campus official has since clarified the room would be open to all students.

The original suggestion was one of at least three ideas proposed by a campus diversity leader as she and student leaders brainstorm plans to redevelop a portion of largely unused racquetball courts at the public institution.

Gigi Secuban, who took the helm over the summer as the university’s first-ever vice president of diversity and inclusion, reportedly made the suggestion at a recent student senate meeting.

“Secuban mentioned a plan to turn one of the racquetball courts at Ping Recreation Center into a private workout room for minorities, sexual assault survivors, or people with special religious accommodations,” The New Political student news outlet reported.