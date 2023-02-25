Weeks after a train derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border left hazardous chemicals burning from railcars, fears of the potential impacts are being felt in places far from the accident.

Grocery chain Giant Eagle, with hundreds of stores in five states including Ohio and Pennsylvania, pulled bottled water off shelves out of an “abundance of caution” because it was bottled 25 miles from the derailment.

Two high school basketball teams elsewhere in Ohio forfeited games rather than venturing to the region to play.

More than a thousand miles away, Houston-area politicians rushed to assure residents anxious about firefighting wastewater from the derailment site set for disposal in Texas.

The Feb. 3 derailment occurred when 38 Norfolk Southern Corp. railcars fell off the track in East Palestine, Ohio, some of those with hazardous materials catching fire. Three days later, the railroad burned vinyl chloride from five tanker cars to avert a potential explosion. The incident has raised concern from residents about the long-term health risks near and around the village of 4,700 people.

