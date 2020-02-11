NY POST

Horrifying video released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the moment a school bus crashed and overturned — sending the 25 students on board flying and injuring eight of them. The Northern Local Schools bus struck a 1996 Ford Mustang, whose driver failed to stop at a red light at an intersection in Perry County on Dec. 19, according to KRON 4. The video, which was released Monday, shows the students catapulted from their seats, hitting the roof and then getting pinned as they scream for help.

