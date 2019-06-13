WASHINGTON POST:

With the political thunderheads darkening more and more over the Capitol as words like “subpoena,” “contempt” and “impeachment” spin through the national conversation with new velocity, the partisan divide among lawmakers is getting uglier.

Even the usually soporific daily business on the House floor has been infected with new animus in the post-Mueller report Washington – a point underscored during a testy exchange between a Democratic congresswoman and a Republican colleague this week.

On Tuesday, Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, addressed the House during the body’s “morning hour,” a period each Monday and Tuesday when members can deliver five-minute speeches on any topic. The Cleveland-area native has long called for impeaching President Donald Trump, and a growing number of Democrats, including 2020 presidential hopefuls, have begun to echo Fudge following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.