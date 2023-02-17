A group of Springfield, Ohio, elementary school White students were allegedly threatened and assaulted after a group of Black students told them to say, “Black Lives Matter,” or else, according to reports.

The Springfield Police Department said an officer responded to Kenwood Elementary School just before 10:20 a.m. on Monday in reference to an incident that happened on Friday.

When the officer arrived, he spoke with the school’s principal, Evan Hunsaker, who said an incident occurred on the playground on Friday during recess.

The principal told police that a group of Black students gathered several White students in the playground and forced them to say, “Black Lives Matter,” against their will, the incident report states.

The suspects also allegedly recorded the White students who were forced to make the statement, police said.

Hunsaker told police the students who tried to avoid the situation were chased down, dragged or carried to a particular spot on the playground, with one student getting punched in the head by one of the suspects.

