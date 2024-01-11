Ohio mother faked young daughter’s cancer for years to rake in donation money: ‘She liked the support’

An Ohio mother was arrested Monday for running a Dee Dee Blanchard-esque grift in which she pocketed thousands of dollars after pretending her young daughter was suffering from cancer.Pamela Reed, 41, allegedly lied to her friends and family for years about the health of her 7-year-old daughter, whom she publicly masqueraded on the internet as a blind and sickly child suffering from a trove of medical anomalies, including acute myeloid leukemia and regular seizures.Reed admitted to even shaving her young child’s head in order to sell the plot, cops said.Community members generously “participated in fundraising efforts and had made monetary contributions to help the family offset medical costs,” the Noble County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.The demented scheme came crashing down last week after an elementary school nurse discovered the little girl was not blind in her right eye as her mother had claimed, an arrest affidavit shows.

