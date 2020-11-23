The Columbus Dispatch:

Over a promised veto from Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio House approved legislation Thursday that would block state health officials’ quarantine orders for residents who have not been exposed to or diagnosed with disease, the latest effort by lawmakers to place limits on the authority of the governor’s administration during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Senate Bill 311 also would enable lawmakers to rescind certain Ohio Department of Health orders or rules aimed at stopping the spread of infectious disease.

Backers say the proposed law changes would provide a needed check on wider orders that impact residents’ civil liberties, lives and livelihoods.

Opponents counter that the legislation would harmfully limit health officials’ ability to effectively address infectious diseases and outbreaks.

SB 311 would block the Ohio Department of Health from issuing general, mandatory statewide or regional quarantine or isolation orders aimed at preventing the spread of infectious disease, if such orders apply to people who have not been directly exposed or medically diagnosed with those diseases, according to an analysis by the state’s Legislative Service Commission.

The legislation also would allow lawmakers to rescind special or standing health orders.

