Ohio governor Mike DeWine signed a bill on Monday to allow school employees to carry guns on school property.

The law requires employees who wish to come to school armed to complete 24 hours of training in programs approved by the Ohio School Safety Center. Additionally, the bill requires eight hours of annual training for approved employees. School districts may choose not to allow armed employees if they wish under the new law.

“This does not require any school to arm teachers or staff,” DeWine said at a press conference on Monday after signing the law. “Every school will make its own decision.”

The bill also allocates funds for mental-health programs and other school-safety measures.

