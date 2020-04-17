TOWNHALL.COM

On Thursday, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Buckeye State will reopen for business starting May 1, when the governor’s stay-at-home order is set to expire. The governor said his administration is currently working on guidelines to allow employees to safely return to work at the beginning of next month. A task force charged with reopening the state is working on safeguards to protect Ohioans as they return to their job sites. The plan will reportedly include measures such as monitoring employee temperatures, requiring employees to wear face masks, disinfecting surfaces and other protective steps. “The world that we’re going to see is a different world,” Gov. DeWine cautioned during his Thursday press briefing. “Barriers, distancing, all the things we have talked so much about. The workplace is going to change.” While the governor is allowing employees to return to work, DeWine said it was still too early to allow social gatherings or make an official decision regarding schools and when they might reopen, but the governor did say he expects to make an announcement about schools sometime in the next week.

