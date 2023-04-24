Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has floated the idea of financial compensation for the White descendants of northern soldiers who fought in the Civil War for the freedom of enslaved people.

Moreno’s comments came during a campaign event earlier this week in the Buckeye State, where incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown is seeking a fourth term in office in the 2024 Senate election.

“We stand at the shoulders of giants, don’t we? We stand on shoulders of people like John Adams, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington. That this group of people took on the largest empire in history. They said no, we will not stand for this. And won,” Moreno told supporters at the event. “That same group of people later, White people, died to free Black people. It’s never happened in human history before, but it happened here in America. That’s not taught a lot in schools much is it?”

“They make it sound like America is a racist, broken country,” he continued. “You name a country that did that: that freed slaves, died to do that. You know, they talk about reparations. Where are the reparations for the people in the North who died to save the lives of Black people?”

