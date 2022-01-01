WESTERN JOURNAL:

On Dec. 29, one family’s nightmare became reality in what appears to have been a horrible accident.

Sometime before 4:30 a.m., 16-year-old Janae Hairston was in the garage of the family home in Columbus, Ohio, for unclear reasons.

Her father apparently thought she was an intruder and shot her before realizing who she was. The heartbreaking 911 call made by the girl’s mother was obtained by NBC News.

“My husband made a mistake and shot her because he thought she was an intruder,” the mom frantically told the dispatcher.

