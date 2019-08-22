FOX NEWS:

Prosecutors say it’s their mission to make sure an Ohio cop “never wears the badge of a police officer again” after the 34-year-old was arrested Tuesday on accusations he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop — and then filmed himself urinating on her.

Soloman Nhiwatiwa, a Cleveland officer, was taken into custody in the alleged Friday incident, according to a police department news release.

Nhiwatiwa allegedly drove up to the girl while in Euclid and asked her if she needed a ride to school, Cleveland.com reported. The girl said no, and refused to get in the vehicle, reportedly prompting Nhiwatiwa to drive away.

Roughly a minute later, however, prosecutors allege Nhiwatiwa came back — this time exposing himself to the girl and then filming himself urinating on her before leaving the scene again.