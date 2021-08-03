Breitbart:

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed multiple women. In 2018, Cuomo opposed then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation because of similar allegations and said he would “fight” for victims.

“The confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a sad day for this country, and it will haunt us for as long as he is on the court,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Today 50 senators put partisan politics over the sanctity of the highest court in the nation,” Cuomo said. “In November, the American people get to respond and make their voices heard.”

Cuomo, who is accused of misconduct with “multiple women,” referenced the one woman who testified against Kavanaugh at his confirmation hearings.

“In New York, we will not waver and will not back down,” Cuomo said:

The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning. I call on the Senate to postpone any vote until the allegations are fully investigated. Our democracy demands nothing less. pic.twitter.com/7To3xAzTVI — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 17, 2018

