The Western Journal:

“That attack on the Capitol, you know, white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways,” AOC told Bash in a portion of the interview. “There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence.”

Except, She Was Never in Capitol Building

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York claimed she was worried she would be “raped” during the Jan. 6 Capitol incursion in an unaired CNN interview, and she’s being reminded online that she was not even in the building.

Project Veritas reported Tuesday it had obtained an interview with AOC from an undisclosed CNN source. The interview shows CNN anchor Dana Bash asking the New York Democrat softball questions, and the conversation inevitably ended up on the Capitol incursion.

But in one segment, which was highlighted and shared on Twitter by conservative commentator Matt Walsh, AOC implied that white and conservative election integrity activists converged on Washington, D.C., in January for more than a protest.

She implied that racist, white men might have come to the Capitol to sexually assault her.

“That attack on the Capitol, you know, white supremacy and patriarchy are very linked in a lot of ways,” AOC told Bash in a portion of the interview. “There’s a lot of sexualizing of that violence.”

“And I didn’t think that I was just going to be killed, I thought other things were going to happen to me as well,” AOC added.

“So, it sounds like what you’re telling me right now is that yo

You didn’t only think you were going to die, you thought you were going to be raped,” Bash said.

“Yeah,” AOC responded with a nod.

AOC says that she thought she was going to be raped on January 6.



She was not in the Capitol building. She never encountered any rioters.



Utterly shameless.



pic.twitter.com/DiIqt7RCvV — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 28, 2021

More at The Western Journal