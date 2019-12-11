NBC NEWS:

One of the two suspects who targeted a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey, where three people were killed had a social media page containing anti-Jewish and anti-police writings, officials and sources said Wednesday.

Four law enforcement sources familiar with the case identified the suspects as David Anderson and Francine Graham.

According to three sources, Anderson was a one-time follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, whose members believe they are descendants of the ancient Israelites, and his social media pages include anti-police and anti-Jewish writings. Investigators are looking to see if it was Anderson himself who posted that material.

Inside the van used by Anderson and Graham was a note with religious writings, the three sources said.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said at a news conference on Wednesday morning that security footage showed the shooters traveling slowly through the streets in a U-Haul van on Tuesday, stopping outside the store armed with long guns and immediately opening fire.