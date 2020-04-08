KTLA.COM

One person was arrested following a family dispute over toilet paper in the Santa Clarita Valley, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies initially responded to a family disturbance call, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a tweet. A time and specific location for the call were not given. The relatives were arguing because one believed another hid the household’s toilet paper — a precious commodity in a country rattled by the coronavirus. Deputies say the feud escalated into a physical brawl, resulting in the arrest of one of the family members involved.

