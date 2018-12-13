ABC 7:

A would-be burglar is lucky to be alive after getting stuck in a restaurant grease vent for two days. The suspect was finally discovered by the owner of a neighboring business, who heard his muffled cries for help.

“I keep hearing this ah, ah and I’m like, ‘who can it be?'” said Igor Campos, who owns Campos Tax Services on Bockman Road in San Lorenzo.

Campos finally went to investigate the moaning on Wednesday morning at the Chinese restaurant next door, a business that has been closed for months.

There, Campos discovered a man covered in grease stuck in an exhaust vent.

“I kept asking questions like, ‘what’s your name?'” said Campos. “And he said ‘just please help me… please don’t hurt me.’ I said, ‘I’m not trying to hurt you, I’m trying to help you.'”

Campos called 911 and when first responders arrived, all they could see from below was the man’s leg and foot.

“When our crews got here, they found him stuck above the stove area here,” explained Alameda County Fire Department Battalion Chief John Whiting.