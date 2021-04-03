The New York Post:

The US Capitol cop killed by a maniac who slammed into officers outside the building Friday was identified as 18-year veteran William Evans.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant,” Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said.

Evans joined the department in 2003 and served as a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said, “I am heartbroken that Officer William F. Evans was killed in the line of duty defending the Capitol.”

“His name will go down in history for his selfless sacrifice,” McConnell added in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The Senate is praying hard for the second injured officer and for Officer Evans’s family and friends. We could not be more grateful for the professionalism and heroism of the officers who neutralized this threat at the checkpoint and for the entire USCP force, who have had to endure so much in just a few short months.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also commended Evans for his “heroic” actions Friday, calling him a “martyr for our democracy.”

“Today, once again, these heroes risked their lives to protect our Capitol and our Country, with the same extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service seen on January 6,” Pelosi said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire House, we are profoundly grateful.

Creator of a GoFundMe Page for Evan’s Family wrote: “I’m really saddened and devastated by the passing of my lifetime friend … I’ve known Billy as a gentle soul and a courageous human.”

