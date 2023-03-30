One of the lead Nashville officers who took down the school shooter is from Chicago, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.

Nashville Officer Rex Engelbert, who grew up in Chicago’s Jefferson Park neighborhood, is being hailed by one police organization as displaying “courage in the face of evil.”

Officer Engelbert attended Queen of All Saints School in Sauganash. The Archdiocese of Chicago shared this statement from the school: Nashville police hero, Rex Engelbert, is a 2010 graduate of Queen of All Saints on the northwest side of Chicago. We are proud of Officer Engelbert’s response to the tragedy in Nashville. His career as a police officer and his response to yesterday’s horrific events exemplify Queen of All Saints School Creed, which encourages students to act with charity, putting others above themselves. Queen of All Saints teachers, Stacia Kuchuris and Sherry Penkala, remember Rex as a kind, respectful student from a faithful, community focused family. The entire Queen of All Saints community is praying for all of the families impacted by this tragedy and sending strength to all of the first responders.

