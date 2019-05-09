Associated Press

Residents in a Mississippi Gulf Coast city continued on Tuesday to mourn the death of a longtime officer who authorities said was gunned down by a man whose mental health had, according to his mother, been sliding in recent months. A local NAACP leader said the man had threatened to shoot his goddaughter in 2018 when both were high school students. A public memorial service was held Tuesday evening for Biloxi Patrolman Robert McKeithen, who was shot to death in the parking lot outside the city’s police station Sunday night. Darian Tawan Atkinson, 19, is jailed without bail on capital murder charges. McKeithen, a Biloxi officer for 23 years, was shot multiple times. It remains unclear whether the 58-year-old was targeted or shot at random.

READ MORE AT THE ASSOCIATED PRESS